Win A Thanksgiving Feast from WSBS

How well do you know your Thanksgiving TV Show or Movie? WSBS and Big Y are teaming up for the “Turkey TV Timewarp!” From Nov. 12 through Nov. 16, every time Jesse Stewart during his morning show and Ron Carson during his midday program play a TV or Movie Thanksgiving scene clip, if you’re the first caller to name the clip you’ll automatically win a Big Y Pumpkin Pie!

You will then be in the running to win a Big Y Turkey Feast just in time for Thanksgiving! You can order your fully cooked holiday meal – with four different meals to choose from by Nov. 17 for pickup by Nov. 21! So listen Nov. 12 through Nov. 16 for your chance to name the TV or Movie Thanksgiving scene clip, win a Big Y pumpkin pie and maybe win the Big Y Turkey Feast from Big Y and WSBS!

Featured pies include:

Pumpkin: fresh, store made, a holiday favorite

Apple: Hand made by Lyman Orchards with over two pounds of locally grown apples, bake fresh.

Other varieties of pie are also available.

These Thanksgiving Dinners include the works including the turkey (bone-in or boneless), bread stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash, pumpkin pie and more. A spiral ham dinner option is also available.