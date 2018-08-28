Win $ With The SBYF Football Calendar Raffle

The Southern Berkshire Youth Football League is now selling their calendar raffle tickets. Winners will be drawn each day throughout the month of October. You could win $25, $50 or $75 depending on the day. The purpose of the calendar raffle is to support the league and youth football in the Southern Berkshires.

Calendar Raffle Rules

(1) All calendars are sold for $10 (checks made payable to Southern Berkshire Youth Football)

(2) Winners will be notified

(3) If your name is picked, it will be re-entered for multiple chances to win

Tickets/calendars can be purchased by any 'Chargers' player and the league members are available Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. at Olympia Meadows Field in Great Barrington. Cash Calendars will be sold through September 21.

You can learn more about the Southern Berkshire Youth Football Chargers team by going here

Go Chargers!!

(article image taken from the Southern Berkshire Chargers Facebook Page )