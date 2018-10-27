Wind Advisory Remains in Effect

Today is certainly a good day to take in a movie or bake some Halloween treats. If you are going out you'll want to bundle up and bring an umbrella as it is cold, wet and windy. As a matter of fact, the National Weather Service notes that there is a wind advisory currently in effect through 5:00 PM this afternoon. Here are all of the details:

Locations...Southern Green Mountains of Vermont, the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York.

Winds...East or northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Timing...Through this evening.

Impacts...Isolated to scattered power outages due to downed trees, tree limbs and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.