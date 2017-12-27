Wind Chill Warning In Effect As We Experience Deep Freeze

With an arctic blast rolling through the Berkshires, a wind chill warning will be in effect according to our friends at AccuWeather . Don't be fooled, the highs really wont be how it actually feels outside due the wind chill factor which in most cases will make it feel much below 0.

Here are all of the details pertaining to the wind chill warning as posted by AccuWeather:

Wind Chill Warning in effect from 7:00 PM EST until Thursday, 1:00 PM EST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero tonight into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.