Wind Chill Advisory Takes Effect

As the cold front continues and frigid temps become our reality; another wind chill advisory is on the horizon. According to our friends at AccuWeather , a wind chill advisory will take effect from midnight tonight and will last until 6 PM Sunday (12/31).

Here are the complete advisory details as provided by AccuWeather :

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect wind chills to range from 15 below zero to 25 below

zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Vermont, western Massachusetts,

Adirondacks Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley into the eastern

Catskills.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM EST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If outdoors, dress in multiple layers and

cover exposed skin. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite

in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

Also, don't forget to keep your pets inside. If they have to go out, stay with them and make it very quick. They can get frostbite too.