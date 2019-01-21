Wind Chill Warning Extended

The National Weather Service out of Albany has extended the region's Wind Chill Warning through 7:00 AM Tuesday, Jan. 21

There will be dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 to 40 below zero for the Eastern Catskills, Schoharie Valley, western and central Mohawk Valley, southern Adirondacks, Lake George Saratoga Region, Green Mountains of southern Vermont, the Berkshires, and northern and Central Taconics.

Wind chills will be between 30 below and 40 below zero through this evening. Winds will diminish between midnight and daybreak Tuesday when wind chills will still be dangerous, between 15 below and 30 below zero. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.