Wind, Wind and More Wind

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 5:00 PM this afternoon through 1:00 PM Thursday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect from 2:00 PM this afternoon through 10:00 PM tonight. Expect winds to be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strong winds may bring down large tree limbs and a few trees as well. Isolated power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.