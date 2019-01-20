Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning Details (update)

From the National Weather Service

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4:00 PM Today. In addition a Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 6:00 PM tonight through 6:00 PM Monday

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation of sleet and some freezing rain. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches for the southern Adirondacks, western Mohawk Valley, Lake George Saratoga Region and portions of southern vermont. Additional 2 to 5 inches for the Eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics. Ice accumulations of a coating to two tenths of an inch for the northern and central Taconics, eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero expected. Winds will gust to 25 to 40 mph at times today into Monday.

* WHERE...Bennington and western Windham Counties in southern Vermont, southern Adirondacks, the western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, northern and central Taconics, Helderbergs and the Lake George northern Saratoga Region of east central New York and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible across the region today with snow or ice covered roadways and very low visibility in heavy snow. Snowfall rates will be 1 to 2 inches an hour at times this morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening travel. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Accumulating ice could result in downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

