Winter Storm Warning Currently In Effect

Winter just will not let up. We are currently under a Winter Storm Warning through 8 a.m. Thursday. Here are all of the warning details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Rensselaer and Columbia counties in New York and Berkshire county in Massachusetts.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Also it's a good idea when driving to engage four wheel drive and downshift when needed.

Any cancellations, closings etc. that we receive will be posted on our website and Jesse Stewart will announce the list during the morning show tomorrow morning.