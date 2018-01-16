Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Tonight!

Just as almost all of the snow from our previous storm melted last week, another winter storm will be bearing down on the Berkshires and surrounding areas tonight, tomorrow morning and wrapping up tomorrow afternoon. According to AccuWeather , a winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 pm tonight through 3 pm tomorrow. A total of 6 to 9 inches of snow is expected in the warning area by the time the storm has passed through.

If and when driving, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time as visibility will be reduced greatly especially during the Wednesday morning commute. Also, it would be a good idea, if traveling down hills, to downshift instead of riding or slamming on the breaks. Downshifting has worked wonders for me when driving down Monument Mountain in the overnight hours during big snowstorms.

As usual, WSBS will keep you updated with the latest cancellations, postponements, closings and delays courtesy of our Winter watch service. These announcements air after each information update during the morning show and at :50 past the hour throughout the rest of the day as warranted. Make sure you're tuned to 860 AM, 94.1 FM, the brand new free wsbs app and our streaming service online at wsbs.com