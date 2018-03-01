Winter Storm Watch Coming to Our Area

Just when you thought spring may come a little early, we are being reminded that it is still very much winter in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Another winter storm is on the way which will include heavy snow so proceed with caution when traveling. As a result, a winter storm watch is in effect from 12:00 a.m. Friday through Saturday at 3 a.m. Here are all of the winter storm watch details as posted by the National Weather Service :

WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are possible.

* WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. In

Massachusetts, Berkshire County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute on Friday. Tree branches

could fall due to weight of the heavy wet snow and increasing

winds resulting in power outages. Significant reductions in

visibility are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

