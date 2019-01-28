Winter Storm Watch Details

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible is in effect from 1:00 PM Tuesday through 7:00 AM Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Watch includes Southern Vermont, Berkshires of western Massachusetts, Greater Capital District, northern and central Taconics, mid-Hudson Valley including eastern Greene and western Columbia counties and Washington county in eastern New York.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.