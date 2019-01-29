Winter Storm Warning Details

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Storm Warning for possible heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible (the biggest snow totals will be in higher elevations) is in effect from 1:00 PM Tuesday (Jan. 29) through 7:00 AM Wednesday (Jan. 30)

The Winter Storm Warning covers the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. In addition,a Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.