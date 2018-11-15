Winter Watch Update November 15

Here is the latest list of cancellations that have been reported to WSBS due to the first official snow fall of the season as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire tri-state region until 1 pm Friday.

Tonight's Golden Knights girl's basketball house league practice at Muddy Brook Elementary School in Great Barrington has been cancelled.

This evening's charity basketball game between the Harlem Rockets and students, staff and faculty at Berkshire Hills Regional School District at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington has been called off due to the inclement weather....No reschedule date has been announced....If you purchased tickets to this event, they can be refunded at the high school office.

Southern Berkshire Regional school District has cancelled all after school activities due to the impending weather heading our way.

Breaking Bread in Sheffield has cancelled their evening get together.

The town of Great Barrington has implemented their winter ban for overnight parking on town streets between the hours of 1 and 6 am....Violators will be ticketed and all vehicles that block D-P-W snow plows during necessary clean-up will be towed....You can park at The Town Hall, Castle Street and Mason Library lots and at the top of Railroad Street.

We will continue to update this list as the situation warrants....Check back often during the duration of this snow storm which should taper off by lunch time on Friday.