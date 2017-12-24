Winter Weather Advisory Begins on Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is here and for those who are in need of a white Christmas, your wishes are being answered. According to the National Weather Service , a winter weather advisory for medium to heavy snow will be in effect from 10 PM this evening through 4 PM Monday (Christmas Day). If you are traveling, proceed with caution and give yourself extra time when driving to you destination. Here are the rest of the details from the "National Weather Service:"

WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of western Massachusetts, Capital Region, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Mohawk Valley and Taconics. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.