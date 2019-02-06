Winter Weather Advisory Details

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain and sleet will be in effect from 5:00 PM today through 10:00 AM Thursday for the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Total ice accumulations of one to three tenths of an inch expected. Total sleet accumulation of a coating to a few tenths of an inch.

Isolated power outages and downed trees limbs are likely due to the ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. Plan on icy roads and sidewalks. Drive carefully and allow extra time to reach your destination. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.