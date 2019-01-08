Winter Weather Advisory Details for Today

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory calling for mixed precipitation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for Litchfield County and Berkshire County remains in effect until 1:00 PM today. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Untreated ground surfaces could remain icy even after surface temperatures rise slightly above the freezing mark.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.