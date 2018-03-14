Winter Weather Advisory Details For Today

The latest storm that occurred Monday into and throughout Tuesday didn't seem to have as much of an impact locally as we had expected. For most people, I'm sure this was a relief. However, winter is not going down without a fight. We're just about week away from the start of spring and winter is desperately doing what it can to hang on. An example of this is though we aren't in for a major winter event today, a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect through 8 p.m. tonight. Here are all of the advisory details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Columbia and Southern Washington Counties. In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.