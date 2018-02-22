Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Through Tonight

Well spring in February was only temporary as we have returned to more season like weather today. Be careful when taking the drive home commute late this afternoon and early evening as roads are quite slick currently. In addition, we are under a winter weather advisory until 6 P.M. this evening. Here are the advisory details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected into this evening.

* WHERE...In New York, Western Albany County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.