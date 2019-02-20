Winter Weather Advisory Kicks In Tonight

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch is in effect from 7:00 P.M. Wednesday through 7:00 A.M. Thursday. Included in the advisory is the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Helderbergs and northern Taconics of eastern New York, and western Massachusetts.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.