Winter Weather Advisory Kicks In Tonight

Not far off in the distance for the Berkshires and surrounding areas is another winter weather advisory. This time around, it's not a major snow event. Tonight's advisory is the focus of mixed precipitation. According to the National Weather Service total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch are expected.

NWS also states the combination of heavy wet snow remaining on trees and power lines above 800 feet and additional ice, snow, and sleet accumulation expected may result in new isolated to scattered power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tonight's advisory takes effect at 10:00 PM through noon on Sunday (tomorrow).

We'll keep you up to date with any cancellations etc. for the weekend by posting them to our website so keep checking back for updated information.