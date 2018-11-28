Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect

Another Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect through 7:00 PM tonight. According to the National Weather Service , the advisory is calling for total snow accumulations of two to six inches with more in the higher elevations. The advisory covers portions of southern Vermont, east central New York and western Massachusetts including the Berkshires.

As with any winter storm, make sure you give yourself plenty of time when traveling and drive slow. When going down steep hills, downshift. It also doesn't hurt to keep a bucket of sand on hand, water, food, a flashlight and a blanket This storm could make the morning commute a tough one today.

As always, if we receive an cancellations, postponements, closings and/or delays, we will announce them on air and post them to our website . You can call in a cancellation announcement etc. at 413-528-0860.