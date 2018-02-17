Winter Weather Advisory Taking Effect

Even though it's still unclear exactly how much snow we are due to get tonight into early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 7 PM tonight and going through 7 AM tomorrow.

Here are the complete advisory details:

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Southern Vermont, the Berkshires, Southeast Catskills, Mid Hudson Valley, and the Taconics.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be

prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snowfall rates up to a half an inch an hour are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

So keep alert and any Sunday morning cancellations that may come in will be posted on our website tomorrow morning. wsbs.com