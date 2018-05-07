Woman Turns $18 Kentucky Derby Wager into $1.2 Million
The Kentucky Derby, at least locally, is an event that gives folks an excuse to dress up nice, have a couple of mint juleps and maybe place a small wager or two.
For one Austin, Texas woman, she will remember the 2018 running of the race as the day she became a millionaire.
On Saturday, Retama Race Park in Selma, TX announced via Facebook that this lucky woman won $1.2 million on just an $18 wager. The woman chose to have her name withheld, although a photo was shared in the post.
The woman won her $1 million-plus on a "Pick 5 bet", where she names the top-five finishers for the Kentucky Derby in exact order; Justify, the winner, followed by Good Magic, Audible, Instilled Regard and My Boy Jack.
Whether she had horse racing knowledge, or not, the mantra "rather be lucky than good" rings true in this particular case.