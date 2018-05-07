The Kentucky Derby, at least locally, is an event that gives folks an excuse to dress up nice, have a couple of mint juleps and maybe place a small wager or two.

For one Austin, Texas woman, she will remember the 2018 running of the race as the day she became a millionaire.

On Saturday, Retama Race Park in Selma, TX announced via Facebook that this lucky woman won $1.2 million on just an $18 wager. The woman chose to have her name withheld, although a photo was shared in the post.

The woman won her $1 million-plus on a "Pick 5 bet", where she names the top-five finishers for the Kentucky Derby in exact order; Justify, the winner, followed by Good Magic, Audible, Instilled Regard and My Boy Jack.