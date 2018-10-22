Sadly, we’re all going to have to wait a little bit longer to see Wonder Woman explore the 80s and Steve Trevor return to experience a shopping mall.

Patty Jenkins ‘ Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to hit theaters on November 2, 2019. On Monday, Gal Gadot tweeted the news that the release date has been shifted by seven months. Her Diana Prince will now return on June 5, 2020.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter , Warner Bros. explained the shift was to mirror the success of the first film, which also opened in a prime summer movie season slot in June.

We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.

That makes sense, and also means the 2020 summer season is going to be pretty insane. There’s gonna be A Quiet Place 2 , Disney’s Jungle Cruise , Maleficent 2 , Top Gun 2 , Godzilla vs. Kong , an untitled Marvel movie in May, an untitled Fox/Marvel movie in June, and an untitled DC film in June. Like I said, insane, so better start saving up for all your movie tickets now. But it will be an especially busy June for Gadot; the Wonder Woman sequel will open on the same weekend as the heist thriller Red Notice, which stars her and Dwayne Johnson.

Wonder Woman 1984 will, as the title suggests, be set in the ‘80s during the Cold War. We know Chris Pine ‘s Steve Trevor will be back somehow, Kristen Wiig plays Cheetah, Pedro Pascal also stars, and Hans Zimmer will be back to shred his Wonder Woman theme on the score.