A fun event every year for doggies and their "people", Woofstock returns on Sunday, September 9 on The Common in downtown Pittsfield. Berkshire Humane Society hosts the fundraising dog walk, which includes a new twist this year: a 5K race timed by Berkshire Running Center. Dogs are invited to join for both the 5K and the dog walk.

In addition to free canine games for people and their dogs, Woofstock will include a craft fair, beer tent, food trucks, and live music by Acoustic Groove and Bottoms Up.

In a press release, Cindy Bartlett, President of BHS said, “We are really pumped for this year’s event. We added a 5K race to get more people involved…we hope people and their dogs will come run and walk with us, and collect pledges.” BHS receives no state or federal funding and depends solely on the support of its community to care for shelter animals and to fund more than a dozen programs and services that benefit people as well as animals. This year’s title sponsor is Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online to take advantage of a free, personalized fundraising platform. Prizes, such as a Woofstock t-shirt, will be awarded for collected pledges beginning at $60. Plus, the first 150 people to pre-register will receive a BHS hip pack. Dog bandanas will be given out while supplies last.

Day-of registration begins at 9 A.M. with the 5K Race kicking off at 10:00 and the Dog Walk following at 11 A.M. A complete schedule can be found here . Both sponsors and vendors are still being accepted. To find out more, call Berkshire Humane Society at (413) 477-7878, ext. 131.