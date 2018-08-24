Workshops for Nonprofits Planned for September

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is offering three educational workshops for nonprofits in September. The mission of the NPC is to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow. Workshops are held in all parts of the county to best serve the hundreds of organizations in the south, central and northern Berkshires.

The one coming up in South County is called “Workshopping the Appeal Letter”. It will be led by Jenni Haley, a development professional and writing coach. The workshop is designed to help fundraising staff strengthen their copywriting skills and compose clear, bold appeal letters that emotionally connect with donors. It is being held on September 5th from 10 A.M. to Noon at Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 800 N. Main Street in Sheffield.

The 2 nd workshop, “Program Evaluation Basics for Non-Profit Organizations” takes place September 13 from 9:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Hotel on North in Pittsfield.

The final one this month will be held at MCLA Design Lab on Main Street, North Adams on September 25th from 9:30 A.M. to Noon. Nonprofits can learn about “The Use of Surveys in Program Evaluation” from Mary Nash, an independent consultant who works with nonprofits to develop and evaluate programs.

Prices for each workshop vary. For more information or to register online, visit npcberkshires.org or call (413) 645-3151.