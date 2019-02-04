Wowbrary Alerts Available

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Libraries now offer weekly Wowbrary email alerts showcasing the libraries’ newest items. The alerts include the latest bestsellers, movies, audio books, children’s titles, cookbooks, mysteries, travel guides, health books, science fiction and more purchased by the library.

“This is a great new way to enjoy and use your public library more,” says Amanda DeGiorgis, director of the Great Barrington Libraries. “People are truly amazed when they see in one place just how many great new titles we purchase each week, which they can reserve and borrow at no cost. And we cover all age groups and many diverse interests.”

The alerts help patrons interested in specific topics, as Great Barrington Libraries children’s library Laurie Harrison points out. “It only takes a mouse click to see the newest arrivals appropriate for your child or teen. There’s a separate section on parenting. Teachers can quickly spot new resources for their classes.”

Wowbrary alerts are free and do not require a library card. You can sign up and learn more by going here .

The Great Barrington Libraries serves a population of around 6,900 and has 5,996 registered card holders. They offer a variety of programming for all ages and free Wi-Fi at both locations. You can get more information by going here or by calling Mason or Ramsdell Libraries at (413) 528-2403 and 413-274-3738.