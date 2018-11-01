WSBS Brings You More Youth Football Coverage

WSBS will be bringing you more high school football action this Friday evening, Nov 2. as the Lee Wildcats are in the playoffs and they will be home to Ware. The kickoff is set for 7:00 PM and we'll have pregame coverage getting underway at approximately 6:50 with Jack Passetto of the Berkshire Sports Network calling all of the play-by-play action.

So don't miss a minute of Friday night's action as you'll have plenty of tune in options including 860AM. 94.1FM, the free WSBS app , Amazon Alexa-enabled devices and wsbs.com

(article image, Jack Passetto)