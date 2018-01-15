Stephanie Wright (trainer and facilitator) of Multicultural BRIDGE along with Ed Abrahams (Select board member for the town of Great Barrington) joined Jesse Stewart this morning on the WSBS 'Let's Talk" program. Stephanie and Ed discussed W.E.B. Du Bois' 150th birthday which is coming up on February 23rd along with Du Bois' background and a chunk of the events that will be coming up throughout 2018.

Multicultural BRIDGE along with the the Du Bois Center , the town of Great Barrington and many other organizations and sponsors have teamed up to bring these events to fruition.

An audio clip is provided in which Stephanie and Ed discuss the mission of Multicultural BRIDGE (Gwendolyn Hampton-VanSant is CEO and founding Director of Multicultural BRIDGE). Also, in this clip, Stephanie and Ed give some history on W.E.B. Du Bois' life.

In a press release that WSBS received from Great Barrington Town manager, Jennifer Tabikan, is a list of the upcoming W.E.B. Du Bois events that are scheduled through February 23rd:

January

Monday, Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Interfaith Service, 12 p.m. at the First Congregational Church

Thursday, Jan. 18: Festival Exhibit and Gallery Walk. Opening Reception and unveiling of Du Bois mural and "Young Writers for Justice," 3:30-5 p.m. at the Triplex Cinema (70 Railroad St.), Town Hall and Mason Library

Friday, Jan. 19: Staging of the play, "W.E.B Du Bois: A Man for All Time," 6-10 p.m. at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St.

February

Saturday, Feb. 10: "The Enduring Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois" with Dr. Jamall Calloway, hosted by the Great Barrington Historical Society, 3-5 p.m. at Searles Castle, 389 Main St.

Sunday, Feb. 11: Du Bois Musical Tribute, 3 p.m. at Saint James Place (suggested donation of $10)

Sunday, Feb. 18: Du Bois Reflections with BRIDGE, Macedonia Baptist Church and Harmony Homestead, featuring a Du Bois Boyhood Site Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (this event will be repeated on a second date that has yet to be determined).

Monday, Feb. 19: Screening of the film "Du Bois in Four Voices," 7 p.m. at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road

Friday, Feb. 23 : "Prologue to Greatness: W.E.B. Du Bois and Great Barrington" with David Levering Lewis; "Sounding the Trumpet: Celebrating W.E.B. Du Bois" with Cornell William Brooks; "The Soul Within: A Tribute to W.E.B. Du Bois" with Craig Harris, 1-3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church

: "Prologue to Greatness: W.E.B. Du Bois and Great Barrington" with David Levering Lewis; "Sounding the Trumpet: Celebrating W.E.B. Du Bois" with Cornell William Brooks; "The Soul Within: A Tribute to W.E.B. Du Bois" with Craig Harris, at the First Congregational Church Friday, Feb. 23: Festival Walk and Mural Presentation, all day at Town Hall and the Mason Library

Friday, Feb. 23: Du Bois Educational Series Birthday Presentation, "Du Bois and the Emergence of the Civil Rights Movement" with Dr. Reiland Rabaka; 7-9 p.m. , Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St.

Be on the lookout for more events celebrating W.E.B. Du Bois' birthday and achievements throughout 2018.