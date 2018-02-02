WSBS’ Next Great Radio Auction Is Coming In March

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, March 3rd from 9am – 3pm

Monday – Wednesday from 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, March 7th at 5pm is the deadline to pickup auction items

Gratuity Notice : Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!

Remember to check back often because the website is always being updated. The Great Radio Auction gets underway at 9AM on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018.

LIST OF ITEMS

Larkin Ltd. – 974 Main Street #1, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-8908 – Item: An eight (8) foot Hand Operated SunSetter VISTA Awning from Larkin Ltd. This Vista Awning from Sunsetter opens and closes with a simple hand-crank tool included, that anyone can use. Requires no electricity. Includes quality aluminum components and dual stainless steel cable lateral arm system, plus laminated fabric for material. You choose from 12 different awning colors. Professionally installed by Larkin Ltd. Enjoy shade this spring & summer! Installation beyond 20 miles from Larkin Ltd…additional charges will apply. Any changes (model/size/specific mounting instructions) can incur additional costs. If high bidder wants a longer awning, an additional charge will apply. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $1,500.00

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – 413-442-3001 – Item: A 5 or 6-foot sliding patio door from Morrison’s Home Improvement! Comes complete with heat mirror power-Q 10 glass, the most energy efficient window glass made in the U.S. Comes complete with screen and is white on white in color. Professional installation and removal of old patio door is included! A potential additional cost is possible if they can't use existing interior or exterior trim. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $2,239.00

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – 413-442-3001 – Item: Need windows? Two (2) double hung “Quantam 2″ vinyl windows, with heat mirror glass. Glass package offers an R-10 insulating value and a 49% fuel savings achieved with its R-25 frames. Available in white vinyl only. Window sizes can be up to 101 United inches. Grids and full screens are at NO additional cost. This includes professional installation. Certificate excludes dry rot, re-framing, new window trim installation or window stops and picture framing of windows. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $1,590.00

Berkshire South Regional Community Center – 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-2810 – Item: A one (1) year adult membership to Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Get in shape with state-of-the-art equipment for health & fitness. Membership includes a number of social, health & community classes for all ages at no additional charge. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $690.00

Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning & Propane – 79 Pike Road East/PO Box 760, Sheffield, MA – 413-229-3328 – Item: A $250.00 certificate good for Carlson Propane. Certificate is good for propane delivery to an existing customer of Carlson or can be used towards a current customer balance or to start a new propane account. If using for delivery, this is good for one (1) single delivery. Just call Carlson to setup your delivery! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $250.00

Berkshire Co-Op Market – 42 Bridge Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-9697 – Item: $100.00 certificate good towards your next purchase at The Berkshire Co-Op Market in Great Barrington. Community owned and operated! Discover why they are the natural place to shop. This gift card is also good at the Co-Op Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $100.00

Firefly Gastro Pub – 71 Church Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-2700 – Item: Enjoy a delicious dinner at Firefly Gastro Pub, serving high-quality comfort cuisine in a relaxed, casual setting at 71 Church Street, Lenox. Eat. Drink. Laugh. Lounge. Certificate is good for anything on the menu. Certificate excludes alcohol & gratuity. Please present to your server before ordering. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Mahaiwe Jewelers - 21A Railroad Street, Canaan, CT - 860-824-7516 - Item: Recapture the boutique shopping experience at Mahaiwe Jewelers in Canaan, Connecticut with a $50.00 certificate good towards any in-store purchase. Finally get that special someone a token of your love, or treat yourself to their selection of Crossbody and leather pocketbooks, or sterling and gold jewelry. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Sheffield Pottery – 995 North Main Street, Sheffield, MA – 413-229-7700 – Item: Sheffield Pottery has been a fixture for over 70 years! Delivering the most beautiful assortment of homemade pottery by some of the area’s most talented artists. Treat yourself or someone special with this $50.00 certificate towards any retail pottery in the showroom including glazed, handcrafted mugs, jewelry, specially designed plates, bowls and so much more. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Stadium System – 297 Ashley Falls Road, Canaan, CT – 860-824-4300 – Item: This gift certificate is good for $50.00 dollars worth of merchandise at the Stadium System Retail location. Choose from athletic equipment for all sports, clothing, footwear or active wear for men, women, and children. Stadium System carries brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, New Balance, Oakley, Wigwam, Ray Ban, Red Wing and Life is Good! Don’t forget to check out their clearance corner which is always jam packed with deals, however certificate can’t be used for any tent events! Total Retail Value: $50.00

Tri-Plex Cinemas – 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0885 – Item: A family four (4) pack of movie passes. Good for ANY movie at The Tri-Plex Cinemas on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Due to contractual obligations with distributors, some restrictions apply. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $40.00

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Route 7 Aspinwell, Lenox, MA – 413-637-9820 – Item: Escape into chocolate at Chocolate Springs Cafe! Amazing chocolates, decadent cookies, mousse, and more. Visit the cocoa-rush bar for that great break away at Chocolate Springs Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

The Egremont Barn – 17 Main Street, South Egremont, MA – 413-528-9580 – Item: The Egremont Barn, formerly Robbie Burns Pub is open for a delicious dinner or drink after work Wednesday through Sunday at 5PM. Enjoy the best 10-dollar burger in the Berkshires, Soups, salads, Quesadillas, Fish or Shrimp Tacos, chicken pot pie and more. Open Mic Wednesdays and Karaoke Sundays at The Barn! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Gorham and Norton Specialty Foods – 278 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0900 – Item: A $25.00 certificate for anything at Gorham and Norton Specialty Foods Store. From goat cheese and bagel chips, to Boars head meats, coffee, beer and wine to delicious hot soups to go – it’s all at Gorham and Norton – Great Barrington’s source for specialty foods and wines. No cash refunds. Expires March 25th, 2019! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Heritage Tavern – 12 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-0884 – Item: Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Heritage Tavern. $25.00 good towards anything on the menu…any breakfast item, plus salads, wraps, burgers, steaks, pizza & more. The most affordable place to eat in Lenox. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Misty Moonlight Diner – 565 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield, MA – 413-499-2483 (BITE) – Item: Enjoy the Misty Moonlight Diner. Enjoy any item on the menu, any hour, any day at the one and only Misty Moonlight Diner in Pittsfield . Have a burger for breakfast or eggs for dinner at Misty Moonlight Diner. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Ward’s Nursery – 600 South main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0166 – Item: A $25.00 certificate good for anything at Ward’s Nursery! Expanded…beautiful and full of everything you need for your nursery and garden. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Wildflowers Florist – 620 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-3004 – Item: A $25.00 certificate at Wildflowers Florist, 620 Main Street, Great Barrington. Cut flowers, unique arrangements, plants, balloons, and more! Flowers delivered locally and worldwide. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

