WSBS was pleased to host a Radiothon again this year to benefit The John S. Watson Christmas Fund.

From 7-10 AM today phone operators at the station were kept busy taking donations and pledges. Other folks stopped by the studios to deliver their contributions personally. When all was said & done, over $5000 was raised, exceeding the goal set for the Radiothon and contributing toward the Fund's campaign goal of $35,000. Donations continued to come into the station after the Radiothon officially went off the air.

Now marking its 80th year, The Watson Fund helps support Southern Berkshire families in need during the holidays, by providing food for individuals and families and clothing for children.Totally volunteer-run, all the money donated goes to those in need.

There's still time for you to help the cause and spread some holiday cheer right here in the Southern Berkshires.Donations may be taken to any South County branch of Berkshire Bank or mailed in, with checks made payable to The Watson Fund, c/o Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington MA 01230.