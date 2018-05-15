WSBS Will be Broadcasting Live from the Children’s Attic

The Children's Attic is coming up this weekend. This maternity and children's consignment sale will take place under big tents filled with clothing, toys, games and more! The Children’s Attic is your chance to make the most of your dollars as hundreds of local families sell quality maternity and children’s items including Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter clothing, toys, videos, games, books, baby equipment and more!

This annual consignment sale will be held at Community Health Programs Route 7 campus, 444 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington! Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 19th from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. and Sunday, May 20th from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

The Children’s Attic is hosted by CHP Family Services and sponsored in part by Salisbury Bank! Call 413.528.0457 for more information or if you’d like to be a seller or be a volunteer.