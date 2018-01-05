The first X-Files revival had fans questioning the series’ role in modern times , to say nothing of the poorly-received return this past week. Star Gillian Anderson also suggested that Season 11 might be her last , and now both FOX and creator Chris Carter seem to be jumping ship without Scully at the helm.

You’re warned of light spoilers for The X-Files Season 11 from here on out, but it wasn’t long ago that Anderson expressed likelihood that FOX’s second revival would sing Dana Scully’s swan song . Even then – the initial X-Files revival seemingly introduced Robbie Amell’s Agent Miller and Lauren Ambrose’s Agent Einstein as potential replacements for Anderson and co-star David Duchovny , before FOX ordered another revival with the classic duo . Like 24 or Prison Break , one might then expect FOX to continue The X-Files in some new iteration, but Anderson’s exit has included an unusual hitch. As Carter said in a recent Reddit AMA :

The show has always been Mulder and Scully. So the idea of doing the show without her isn’t something I’ve ever had to consider … I wouldn’t. For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully. I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.

An X-Files without Scully is one thing, as is the idea of Chris Carter potentially leaving the franchise behind. Unfortunately, FOX seems to be following both Carter and Anderson’s leads, as network heads addressed the prospect of future X-Files from the 2018 TCA press tour. Said co-president Dana Walden, “It seems like if those are the circumstances, there wouldn’t be any more X-Files .” All the same, co-chair Gary Newman gave a slightly more optimistic answer (via EW ):

I don’t think that’s what Dana meant. I think she was responding to the question where the gentleman said that Gillian has said she doesn’t want to do the series anymore, and Chris has said he wouldn’t do this series without Gillian. Well, if you believe both things, then there would be no more X-Files. I think you could’ve asked Chris, David [Duchovny] or Gillian at various times since the show originally went off the air, ‘Would you do The X-Files [again]?’ and some days you’d get a ‘yes,’ some days you’d get a ‘no.’ They’ve done two additional seasons. I would not foreclose the possibility that in the future there would be more. But not only are there no plans, there hasn’t been a single conversation about it.

Time will tell if The X-Files demands additional episodes after its next finale, or if 24 and Prison Break might guide the way to a new iteration. Stay tuned for more in the meantime.