Yankees Lefty Finalizes Ten Million Dollar Contract With Team

Our friends at the Associated Press are reporting that the Yankees have announced that their one-year, ten million dollar contract with lefty CC Sabathia has been finalized. This is actually a pay cut for Sabtahia (age 37) as last year he made twenty-five million with the team.

He went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts which was his best season since 2012. Sabathia was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 10 starts following a Yankees loss.

According to MLB.com , Sabathia's new agreement with the Yankees was formally announced on Tuesday afternoon. The 37-year-old agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract on Dec. 16.

"I feel like this is a young team, and we will turn this into something great," Sabathia said after Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. "This is my home, and I want to see this thing through."

We'll see how the Yankees perform come this upcoming baseball season, but here at WSBS, per usual, we will be covering every Red Sox game of the regular season and if the Sox make it to the post season, you can count on us covering those games as well.