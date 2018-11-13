You Are Invited To A Holiday Open House In Ancram

Everyone is invited to get into the Christmas spirit during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend as The Ancram Opera House in neighboring Columbia county invites you to their annual Holiday Open House which takes place on Saturday, November 24th from 2 to 5 pm.

A line-up of local performers will also be there to provide you with live entertainment including singer-songwriter and composer, Heather Christian as she will also announce details on a special community project that takes place nest year....The works of Hudson River school painters Thomas Cole and Frederic Church will be brought to life courtesy of Berkshire Theatre artist David Lane plus you will hear excerpts from archived Real People and Real Stories in the vicinity throughout the afternoon.

You can also par take in plenty of hord d'oeurves and drinks which will add to the fun and merriment....If you plan to attend, please log on here and put your name on the guest list to assure your presence at this event....The Ancram Opera House is located on county route 7 in neighboring Ancram....You can also log on here to get a complete list of directions to this historic venue conveniently located in our back yard.