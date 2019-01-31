You Are Invited To A Public Reading In Great Barrington

Bard College at Simon's Rock will present author and playwright Calvin Ramsey as he will participate in a open-to-the-public reading and conversation from his latest novel "Ruth And The Green Book" on Tuesday, February 5th at the Alumni Library. The free event begins at 4 pm.

His first work is entitled "The Green Book" which was a two act play focusing on the difficulties African-Americans faced while they were travelling during the Jim Crow era. The play was based on a manual that directed people to safe haven restaurants, hotels and gas stations. His 2nd effort also was presented live on stage and became a children's story entitled "Ruth And The Green Book" which was an inspiration that became a Oscar nominated film as the title was shortened to "Green Book" and is now being shown at theatres nationwide.

Mr. Ramsey recently served on the theatre panel at Georgia's Council For The Arts and became a proud recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice. Stop on by and be a part of this lively and educational conversation. Bard College at Simon's Rock is located at 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington. For more information, you can log on to their web site or call Elizabeth Paolucci at (413) 528-7621.

The following information was obtained courtesy of a press release sent by Bard College at Simon's Rock for on air mention on the WSBS Community Bulletin Board segment and to be featured as a blog on our web site www.wsbs.com