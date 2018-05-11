You Are Invited To Daniel’s Art Party

Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington will present a three week extravaganza of events. Daniel's Art Party will feature a series of community events in the performing arts from June 12th to July 1st including a pop-art ballet, a choral concert gone awry, a secular Sunday celebration, a country music farce, a multi-media event honoring local firefighters and a agricultural variety show co-presented by Moon In The Pond Farm.

Community participants and supporters include Shakespeare and Company, The Moving Arts Exchange, The Railroad Street Youth Project, Carr Hardware, local Girl Scouts, area firefighters and The Cantilena Chamber Choir.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12 years old and kids 3 and under attend for free. An "all-access" party pass is also available to attend all 7 events.

