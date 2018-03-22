You Could Save A Bundle On Your Easter Dinner

Sheffield Kiwanis, the organization that supports the seven towns in South County, gives out as many college scholarships as possible to local youth each year, supports little league baseball, youth wrestling, youth bowling and more will be giving you a chance to win the fixings for your Easter dinner with their upcoming Ham Roll event this Friday at the VFW in Great Barrington. The doors open at 6:00 p.m and the first roll is at 7:00 p.m.

In a recent WSBS interview, Sheffield Kiwanis member Dave Smith explained the way the Ham Roll works:

What we have is rolls and there's probably about 20 rolls. There's a wheel in the front of the room with numbers from 1 through 120 and what happens is we get ready to start. We send out a bunch of Kiwanians and they sell tickets for one dollar a piece. Everybody's putting their dollar or two dollars up to buy a chance. Once all 120 tickets are sold, which takes about three or four minutes, we start the roll. The first winner gets an Easter ham. Then we spin the wheel a second time, in that same roll, and we might give away a steak or a turkey or a kielbasa or maybe a pork loin. Then the third roll might be a pie and the fourth roll may be a bag of potatoes to help finish off your Easter meal. It's just a fun evening!

In addition, there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. It's free admission and everyone is welcome. Feel free to bring your own snacks but beverages should be purchased at the VFW. A special thanks to the Great Barrington Firefighters Association for their assistance.