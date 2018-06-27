You Could Win a SCAG Zero Turn Mower or $2,500

Recently, Sheffield Kiwanis member Dave Smith was an in studio guest and he had some very exciting news.

Sheffield Kiwanis is hosting their first annual Mower Raffle which will benefit the Kiwanis Community Service Projects. Dave reminded us that Kiwanis serves youth in the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey and Mount Washington. Kiwanis accomplishes this through programs like raising money for scholarships, their "Chips In" program, "Warm the Children" etc. Kiwanis' mission is to improve the world one child and one community at a time.

The drawing will be August 21, 8:00 P.M. at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield. The first prize is a SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower or $2,500 cash (your choice). There's a second prize of $500 cash. The mower is provided by Cranes Outdoor Power Equipment.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold with tickets costing $20 each or two for $30

Tickets are available now from any Sheffield Kiwanis member, at WSBS Radio (425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington) during normal business hours or by going here. If you have any questions, you can call Dave Smith at 413-429-6872. The grand prize winner has one week to choose the prize.