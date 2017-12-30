‘Young Justice’ Season 3 Won’t Premiere Until Late 2018

It was over a year ago that Young Justice fans first learned Season 3 was go; finally offering relief from Season 2’s 2013 finale. Viewers will be in for their own five-year time jump, however, as executive producer Greg Weisman confirms Young Justice: Outsiders won’t premiere for about another year.

Animation certainly takes time and all, but fans were likely hoping by this past summer’s Comic-Con presentation that Young Justice Season 3 would premiere in at least the first half of 2018. Not so, according to creator and executive producer Weisman, who told one fan over Twitter not to expect Season 3 to premiere on DC’s digital service until at least “fourth quarter” (October, November, December) of 2018:

The third season will feature a core lineup of Robin, Arsenal, Blue Beetle, a new Kid Flash, Static, Wonder Girl and Beast Boy, along with new characters Arrowette, “Thirteen” and Spoiler. In addition to the synopsis below, check out artwork of the updated character designs:

In “Young Justice: Outsiders,” the teenage Super Heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets. In the highly anticipated new season, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.

It isn’t clear when in 2018 DC might launch its new digital content service, nor when we should expect the live-action Titans premiere, given all the recent production photos . In the meantime, stay tuned for the latest on Young Justice Season 3 as we head into 2018.

