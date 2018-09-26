Young Woman In Need of A Kidney

Here's something that is near and dear to me. This woman who is only 23 is in need of a kidney. I received my kidney at 34 and I thought that was young. You can read my story here . I met Courtney and her mother last year when I was getting tests done to land a slot on the transplant waiting list. I was already on the list with Baystate Health but I was trying to cast my net wider, so I was also getting tests performed at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA. It was there that I met Courtney and her mom.

Courtney had received a kidney in the past but unfortunately it rejected and at the time of me meeting her, she was back on dialysis and is in the search of a kidney donor as evident by the photograph.

Please help this young woman look toward having a normal life and consider being a kidney donor. For more information on becoming a donor you can call the phone number in the photograph. Courtney and/or her mother will steer you in the right direction or you can get more information by going here