Your Chance To Be Creative This Holiday Season

Three paint and sip fundraisers will be held in each portion of our listening area and here is your chance to show your artistic creativity by creating a seasonal image with all proceeds going toward assisting each community in our tri-state region.

The first one will take place on Monday, December 10th in Hudson, New York from 6 to 8 pm at The Columbia-Greene Humane Society, located just off route 66 as your $40 donation includes all painting materials, instruction and one glass of wine as you will be able to create a snowman with a red scarf on a 16 by 20 canvas or on a authentic slate roofing tile where you get to choose the color background. All proceeds will benefit the animal shelter which is located on Humane Society Road in neighboring Columbia county.

The second event will be held in south county this Thursday, December 13th at The Sheffield Senior Center located at 25 Cook Road in Sheffield. You will also create the holiday image of a snowman with a red scarf either on a 16 by 20 canvas or on assorted slate roofing tiles. Your $35 donation benefits the senior center and includes all materials to enhance your creation, a light snack and non-alcoholic refreshments.

The final event is on Sunday, December 16th in northwestern Connecticut as you will meet up at the Lakeville fire house at 4 Brook Street from 1 to 3 pm and in this session you can create seasonal sparkling holiday ornaments on a 16 by 20 canvas. The $35 donation includes all painting materials and will assist the Lakeville Hose Company's Junior Firefighters.

You must reserve your space on any or all of these events in advance by going here or call (413) 205-8346 for more information.