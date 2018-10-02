Your Chance To Experience “Art That Speaks”

Walk Unafraid is featuring a unique public art exhibition "Art that Speaks" featuring paintings by Guatamalan born artist Clemente Sajquiy (Say-quee) as his display addresses issues of freedom, community, trust and social justice as he reiterated in a recent interview that he was raised on "stories and metaphors" in life and the end result shows in his work.

Sajquiy perfected his craft while taking art classes while attending community college as his latest art work expresses his experiences of when he first set foot in America and the tensions that fell between the realms of science, religion and his beliefs on life in general.

The exhibit will also feature a display of campaign-style posters that were created by residents in Berkshire county as part of a recent project entitled "For Freedom's 50 State Initiative" that purports civic engagement just in time for November's upcoming mid-term elections.

You can see these unique pieces of work, free of charge until November 15th at The Fuel Bistro Coffee Shop, located at 293 Main Street in Great Barrington....For more information, call (413) 528-5505....An artists reception will also take place on Monday, October 8th from 4 to 6 pm....You can also access information on this event by logging on to www.walkunafraid.org