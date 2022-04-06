1.2 Million Meals Donated To MA & CT Food Banks From Big Y

Big Y Supermarkets in Berkshire County has once again taken part in a yearly campaign that sends meals to area food shelters and programs in Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Massachusetts and Connecticut Big Y stores were part of the campaign...

According to a media release from the Big Y corporate offices, Big Y’s annual Sack Hunger campaign provides funds for the four food banks within their 2 state marketing area. This includes the four Big Y locations in Berkshire County. In turn, the food banks will be supporting local soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs, daycare centers, and many others of the 2,100 member agencies that they help every day.

Their goal is to maximize access to nutritious food and other resources that support food security for those at risk of hunger.

Each customer donation meant 10 meals to those in need...

For $5, customers supported Sack Hunger a Big Y’s 71 supermarkets, or Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors. Every $5 donation brings 10 meals to those in need of support. Last year Big Y and its customers donated 2.1 million meals to those in need. Once again to further support the increased needs within their community during this pandemic, Big Y also matched all donations.

We appreciate the generosity of our customers and employees in helping us to support our friends and neighbors in need. And, we are grateful to our partnerships with our four area food banks for their tireless efforts in serving those most vulnerable in our communities. Being able to provide another 1.2 million meals through our Sack Hunger program helps us to fulfill our mission to feed families. ~ Big Y president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour

Get our free mobile app

Increases in food insecurity in the region...

According to Big Y, this past year has seen dramatic increases in food insecurity throughout the region. The Sack Hunger donation is part of their ongoing support throughout the year including almost daily donations of meat, fresh produce and bakery along with grocery, frozen food and dairy items.

The four regional food banks are the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts, and the Connecticut Foodshare.

Big Y has locations in Berkshire County in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, and North Adams.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.