$1 Doggie Treat from Dunkin’…”Cup for Pup” available next week.

Dunkin’ is launching some goodies for your four-legged-friend in collaboration with BARK, a dog toy and supply company. The goodies include dog toys and a tasty dog treat according to a release from Dunkin’.

Dunkin’s “Cup for Pup” will be available beginning next Wednesday, August 4th. If your pup is with you on your coffee run, the tasty 4 oz whipped cream in a cup will be available for a $1 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Children Foundation. It even comes in a specially sized cup designed to fit a dog’s snout.

BARK is offering a couple of different dog toys at participating Dunkin’ locations. According to the Dunkin’ press release, for a $12 donation to the Dunkin’ foundation your pup will receive a Dunkin’ coffee cup designed to hide treats for hours of fun and stimulation for your best friend. They is also stimulation toy for a $15 donation that looks like a strawberry frosted donut topped with extra sprinkles that is filled with squeakers.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation provides simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or cancer supported by Dunkin', guests, franchise owners, vendor partners and employees according to Dunkin’.

Dunkin’s partner in this doggie-targeted promotion is BARK. BARK is a company devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content according to the release.

Toys are available at participating Dunkin locations beginning today. The ice cream treat "Cup for Pup" will be available beginning next Wednesday, August 4th at participating Dunkin' locations. .

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.