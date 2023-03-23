$1 MILLION Winner Wednesday At Popular Berkshire County Stop

I'm happy to say that good luck and good fortune continue in Massachusetts! Even though I myself am not present on that list of winners, I still happily congratulate those who are!

Get our free mobile app

Seriously, cash windfalls are happening all over the Bay State and we're less than three full months into 2023. As I mentioned in an earlier post, the two largest lottery prizes won in the state of Massachusetts so far in 2023 were two $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prizes and that was just in January!

And by the way, those two $31 million jackpots are also the sixth-largest lottery prizes ever won in the history of the lottery in Massachusetts. Pretty SWEET! Think of the bills that could pay off!

Now I realize that a million bucks aren't nearly enough money to purchase the palatial estate, the private Lear jet to take you to exotic destinations all over the world, or the gold-plated swimming pool.

Regardless, a cool million is still a heckuva lot of money even after taxes(that would leave $650,000), so I'm very happy(and a little jealous, can't lie) for the lucky individual who won a million bucks playing Keno on Wednesday in Pittsfield.

On March 22, some lucky son of a gun won $1 million while playing Keno at a popular stop on Tyler Street in Pittsfield. I'm talking about Zen's Pub/Zenner's Package & Variety! Congratulations!

I constantly complain that I never win, but the truth is I don't play. And you know how that saying goes...So until I make the choice to start playing the lottery, I'll continue to wish the best of luck to those who DO play. Sincerely. The Mass Lottery has more than enough to go around.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [