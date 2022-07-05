Summer is in full swing and Massachusetts residents are feeling the heat!

With the Independence holiday weekend behind us, folks who live in Massachusetts are heading into the hottest, most humid weeks of the year and temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s and it's off the races from there.

In the next few months, on average folks across New England will experience temperatures that are expected to peak above 90 degrees with even the overnight "lows" hovering around 70.

Most households will have their air conditioners and fans cranked, but the next best way of keeping cool in the Berkshires summer heat and humidity is to take a dip.

Not only does swimming keep you cool and comfortable during the summer heat, but it's great for your body too. According to Better Health, swimming can help build endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness and promote a healthy heart and lungs. Nearly all of your muscles are used during swimming while placing little to no impact on your joints, making it one of the safest and most effective exercises for folks of all ages. Everyone from babies to grandparents can enjoy and receive health benefits from taking a plunge.

If you're not lucky enough to have access to a private or public swimming pool to jump in, have no fear, Berkshire County offers tons of opportunities to cool off in natural swimming spots.

Best Swimming Spots in Berkshire County