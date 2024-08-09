10 Massachusetts Restaurants That Are Brand New This Summer

No matter where you are in Massachusetts, it's always exciting when a new local business opens its doors. Especially if that business happens to be a new local restaurant or eatery! Just this past month, several restaurants opened throughout the Bay State. It's time to fill you in on these brand new local establishments (some exclusive to the Bay State and some are chains) that have opened in Massachusetts.

It's always important to recognize up and coming spots for some amazing local food and any one of these spots in eastern Massachusetts could very well be worth making a trip to no matter where you are in the Bay State. Luckily, 'Wicked Local' has done some awesome research in providing some information on these 10 brand new restaurants that opened just this past month.

Dryft - Wellesley, MA

Dryft is a spot that opened at 165 Linden St. in Wellesley. The spot is known for its pastas and seafood. Particularly, their menu provides excellent choices such as the Shrimp Limoncello and Lobster Succotash.

Eat Greek - Somerville, MA

The 215 Elm St. spot in Somerville is just Eat Greek's second location. The other is in a little place called Spain. Like, the country. Aside from gyro sandwiches, they also serve dinner plates, protein bowls, and salads.

Amba - Cambridge, MA

There's not many place where you can go and one of their top items is Rotisserie Chicken. But this would be one of them. Check out the other items on their menu that award-winning chef Will Gilson brings to his sixth restaurant in Cambridge.

Esmai's Cafe & Restaurant - Brookline, MA

Esmai's Cafe & Restaurant has a menu full of fantastic sliders, sandwiches, rice plates, croissants, salads, cocktail drinks and coffee drinks.

Big Chicken - Peabody, MA

The first MA location has opened at Northshore Mall and the chain of Big Chicken's was founded by none other than NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. They have a fried chicken sandwich that includes mac & cheese and fried onions so, just as their founder is, pretty much everything there is BIG!

Kung Fu Kitchen - Brookline, MA

With three New York locations, one in Orlando, there is now one in Brookline and their hand-pulled noodles and New York's best steam buns look like the real deal!

Popovers at Church Square - Wellesley

Popovers at Church Square at 15 Church Street in Wellesley has all the Popovers you can handle. Despite the above pic showing one of the franchises in New Hampshire, you get the idea of what they might serve with several breakfast and lunch sandwiches on their menu.

Que Mas - Beverly, MA

This new Latin restaurant features dishes from South America, Columbia, Mexico, Guatemala and Peru, which include such favorites as Bavette Steak and Swordfish al Pastor.

Woodlands - Framingham, MA

Woodlands if a chain offering up authentic Indian food and classic Indian vegetarian food from Southern and Northern India which of course, caters to its vegan and vegetarian customers. Check out their entire menu here.

Mamaleh's - Somerville, MA

The Jewish Deli's new location is their fourth in MA. They are known for making their own Bagels, Bialys, Babka, Challah, Knish, Blintzes, Matzah Ball Soup. You can catch their new spot at 101 South St. in Boynton Yards.

And there it is, Massachusetts! There are 10 brand new restaurants and eateries that opened just this past month that you now have on your list of places to try. Even if you need to make a bit of a drive for it, the chances are that it'll be well worth it!

