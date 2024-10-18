Massachusetts has more than a couple A-list celebrities own property here in the Bay State. Typically, thanks to the surrounding geography and naturally historical structure of some of the most amazing homes we have in the Bay State, we don't really see homes that look like something once featured in an episode of MTV's 'Cribs'. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some extremely luxurious spots throughout the Bay State. This one has a little bit of everything and all of it we just mentioned!

This particular 'Distinguished Berkshire Estate' was featured on the popular mansion real estate publication, 'Mansion Global', and when you see it, you definitely get exactly why that is.

This amazing structure was built in 1993. The interior of this incredible spot amasses a gargantuan 9,339 square feet set on 6.2 acres. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms. However, it seems like it has much more of everything when you see it.

Here's what Mansion Global had to say about this lavish and exquisite home located in one of the great spots on the western side of the state, the Berkshires, in Stockbridge, MA:

One of the Berkshires' finest residences, basking in the idyllic mountain scenery. Designed and crafted to meticulous standards, this distinguished 6.2 acre compound is surrounded by captivating, protected vistas far and wide. In the enduring tradition of the regions iconic estates, this extraordinary residence is a place for life to the fullest, providing an endless source of enjoyment in exquisite indoor /outdoor spaces. Fine millwork and 9 fireplaces underscore the comfortably elegant environment. Lower-level entertainment (media) room, wine cellar, fitness studio. elevator, computerized systems...Wraparound tiered terraces feature pool with pool house. Glorious terraced gardens and formal gardens with fountain. Separate 3 bedroom guest house.

This Berkshires estate is selling for $9.95 million through Sotheby's International Realty. There's not really any more words that can do this place justice. So, let's have a look:

$9.9 Million Home in Berkshires Looks Like a Party House in Hollywood Gallery Credit: William Pitt Sotheby International Realty via Mansion Global